Sherwood recorded eight total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams.

Sherwood has now led the Jets' defense in tackles over each of their last three games, accumulating 35 total stops over that span. The fourth-year pro from Auburn has taken a huge step forward this season, setting career highs in total tackles (142), sacks (2.0) and passes defended (two) over 15 appearances. Expect Sherwood to remain one of the NFL's top tacklers and continue making plays as the Jets face the Bills in Week 17.