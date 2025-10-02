default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brownlee logged a full practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Brownlee was unable to suit up in Week 4 after being traded to the Jets from Tennessee. He appears ready to make his debut in a Week 5 matchup against Dallas, and he could immediately step into a significant role if Michael Carter (concussion) can't suit up.

More News