Fields completed six of 12 passes for 46 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers. He rushed the ball four times for 22 yards.

Fields struggled to get the offense moving, as the Jets picked up only six first downs and 97 net yards through the first two quarters. He was benched coming out of the half in favor of Tyrod Taylor, though Taylor wasn't much more effective, throwing two interceptions to doom any chance of a Jets' comeback. After the game, coach Aaron Glenn didn't commit to a quarterback for the Jets' Week 8 matchup against the Bengals, instead saying it would be a position he needs to evaluate, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.