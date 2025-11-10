Jets coach Aaron Glenn declined Monday to name Fields or Tyrod Taylor the starting quarterback for Thursday's divisional matchup on the road against New England, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Glenn waited until the last moment to name Fields the starter for Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns despite having had a Week 9 bye to prepare, and per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, the head coach said he wouldn't "waste [his] time" answering questions about the quarterback situation entering Thursday's divisional contest. As such, fantasy managers in need of a Week 11 starter may need to roster both Fields and Taylor until an official decision is made closer to Thursday Night Football. Fields struggled again despite eking out a win versus Cleveland, completing just six of 11 passes for 54 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with most of his passing yards coming on a 42-yard touchdown to Breece Hall on a screen pass. Part of Fields' issues can be attributed to Garrett Wilson (knee) having been forced out before securing a single catch (on three targets), but with the No. 1 wideout now seemingly trending in the wrong direction for Week 11, it will be difficult to trust New York's passing game regardless of who lines up under center.