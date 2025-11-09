Fields completed six of 11 passes for 54 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns. He added seven rushing attempts for 28 yards.

Fields threw for five yards and an interception in the first half, but the game was tied 17-17 at halftime thanks to two special teams touchdowns by the Jets. He was credited for 42 passing yards when Breece Hall turned a fourth-quarter screen pass into a 42-yard touchdown, but Fields generated only 12 passing yards the rest of the game. The Jets seem unlikely to demote Fields after winning consecutive games, but head coach Aaron Glenn hasn't committed to a definitive starter between Fields and Tyrod Taylor under center, and Fields didn't inspire much confidence ahead of Thursday's game against the Patriots.