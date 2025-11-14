Rich Cimini of ESPN.com suggests that Fields could be playing for his job Thursday night against the Patriots.

As Cimini notes, coach Aaron Glenn hasn't confirmed Fields as the Jets' Week 11 starter, but assuming that's the case, he'll be working without star WR Garrett Wilson (knee), who has been placed on IR. Fields has been held under 100 passing yards in three of his past four outings, a context that make him a risky fantasy option versus New England, in any case. Per Cimini, Tyrod Taylor, who is past a recent knee injury, is lurking as a possible replacement in the event that Fields struggles Thursday.