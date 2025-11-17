The Jets are expected to bench Fields in favor of veteran backup Tyrod Taylor for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Fields improved as a passer slightly during New York's loss to the Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 11, completing 15 of 26 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, but as has been the norm he did much of his damage on the ground with 11 carries for 67 yards and another TD. Despite the context of Fields working without top wideout Garrett Wilson (knee, IR), his struggles through the air now appear to have officially cost him his tenure as the Jets' starter. Expect head coach Aaron Glenn to confirm the QB change prior to New York next taking the practice field, which will occur Wednesday at the earliest. It remains to be seen whether Fields will work as the No. 2 option behind Taylor.