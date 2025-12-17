Jets' Justin Fields: Listed as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fields (knee) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's walk-through practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Fields and Tyrod Taylor (groin) were both limited in practice Wednesday, though jets head coach Aaron Glenn has already named Brady Cook the starter for Sunday's game against the Saints. Which of Fields or Taylor is named the No. 2 quarterback behind Cook will depend on which signal-caller is deemed healthiest.