Jets' Justin Fields: May miss Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Fields is dealing with a sore knee, and "there's a chance" he'll be inactive Sunday against the Dolphins, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Fields has served as the Jets' backup quarterback to Tyrod Taylor the last two games, but a knee injury that resulted in a limited practice Thursday now is threatening his availability for Week 14. If Fields ends up sitting out this weekend, practice-squad member Brady Cook will serve as the No. 2 behind Taylor.
