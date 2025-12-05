Coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that Fields is dealing with a sore knee, and "there's a chance" he'll be inactive Sunday against the Dolphins, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Fields has served as the Jets' backup quarterback to Tyrod Taylor the last two games, but a knee injury that resulted in a limited practice Thursday now is threatening his availability for Week 14. If Fields ends up sitting out this weekend, practice-squad member Brady Cook will serve as the No. 2 behind Taylor.