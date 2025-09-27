Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Saturday that Fields (concussion) will start against the Dolphins on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fields was sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers after being diagnosed with a concussion following the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Bills. Fields was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday and has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. That paves the way for the 2021 first-rounder to start in Monday's AFC East clash, while Tyrod Taylor reverts to QB2 duties. Fields has opened the regular season completing 19 of 33 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown while adding 17 carries for 97 yards and two scores across two games.