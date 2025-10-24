Head coach Aaron Glenn declined to declare a starter Friday between Fields or Tyrod Taylor (knee) for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Glenn has made a decision but refuses to publicly announce it, so a starter for Sunday's game may not be revealed until shortly prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Cincinnati. Fields, who was benched for Taylor at halftime of the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Panthers, could get the job by default if Taylor's knee injury keeps the veteran sidelined against the Bengals. Taylor's listed as questionable.