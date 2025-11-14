Fields completed 15 of 26 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding 11 carries for 67 yards and another score in the Jets' 27-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

Fields was a bit better as a passer than during an abysmal 54-yard showing against the Browns on Sunday, but he still couldn't come truly close to helping his team keep pace with the highly efficient Drake Maye for four quarters. Fields did start off hot, leading a 14-play, 72-yard drive on the opening possession that he capped off with a five-yard touchdown run. The veteran quarterback would go on to add a 22-yard scoring strike to John Metchie late in the third quarter, but the Jets would also punt five times and turn the ball over on downs once. Additionally, Fields' fumble at his own 11-yard line just before the halfway point of the fourth quarter led to the final points of the game, a Patriots field goal that extended a 10-point lead. Fields has now thrown for Thursday's yardage total or less in four of the last five games, certainly leaving open the possibility Tyrod Taylor gets a shot at a spot start in a Week 12 road matchup against his old Ravens squad on Sunday, Nov. 23.