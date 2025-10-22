Fields said Wednesday that he hasn't been told if he or Tyrod Taylor (knee) is in line to start Sunday's game against the Bengals, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Coach Aaron Glenn noted Wednesday that Taylor was managing a knee issue, but that didn't prevent the QB from splitting practice reps with Fields in the Jets' ensuing practice. With that in mind, it doesn't appears as though Taylor's Week 8 status is in any danger, which keeps him in contention to draw the start this weekend for the 0-7 Jets. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, Glenn declined to name the team's starter Wednesday, while indicating that he wants to create a competitive advantage by keeping Cincinnati guessing which signal-caller to game plan for.