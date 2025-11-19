Jets' Justin Fields: Will back up Taylor on Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Wednesday that Fields will be the Jets' No. 2 QB on Sunday against the Ravens, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Brady Cook is on the Jets' practice squad, but at this stage Glenn notes that the 24-year-old signal caller is still developing, per Eric Allen of the team's official site. As a result, Fields -- who went 2-7 over his nine starts for the 2-8 Jets -- will back up Tyrod Taylor, who has officially been named the starter versus Baltimore this weekend.
