Coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Wednesday that Fields will be the Jets' No. 2 QB on Sunday against the Ravens, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Brady Cook is on the Jets' practice squad, but at this stage Glenn notes that the 24-year-old signal caller is still developing, per Eric Allen of the team's official site. As a result, Fields -- who went 2-7 over his nine starts for the 2-8 Jets -- will back up Tyrod Taylor, who has officially been named the starter versus Baltimore this weekend.