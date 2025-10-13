Fields will remain the Jets' starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Panthers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Aaron Glenn admitted Monday that Fields, who completed just nine of 17 pass attempts for 45 yards while absorbing nine sacks, "took a step back" in Sunday's 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London, but the current plan is to stick with the 26-year-old under center. Behind Fields on the depth chart are 36-year-old Tyrod Taylor, who is a known commodity as a reliable veteran backup at this stage of his career, and undrafted rookie Brady Cook on the practice squad. Taylor isn't a long-term answer, and Cook likely isn't ready for regular-season NFL action. Things could change if Fields doesn't rebound and show signs of improvement.