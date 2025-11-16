Boyd (shoulder) was critically wounded early Sunday after being shot in New York City, Joe Marino, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon and Kirsten Fleming of the New York Post report.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen outside of a Manhattan restaurant following a dispute with gunmen, according to law enforcement. After the incident, Boyd was rushed to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition. A 29-year-old cornerback, Boyd is in the midst of his seventh NFL season and has spent the entire 2025 campaign on the Jets' injured reserve list after sustaining a shoulder injury in August.