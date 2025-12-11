Jets' Mason Taylor: Another DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (neck) remained a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor has missed the first two practices of Week 15 prep. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to have a chance to play Sunday at Jacksonville. Jeremy Ruckert would likely take on a larger role if Taylor sits out Sunday, with Stone Smartt (concussion) and Jelani Woods also possibly seeing more action.
