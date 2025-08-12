Taylor (ankle) is participating in team drills Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain last week, an injury with a recovery timetable usually in the range of multiple weeks at best, but the rookie second-round pick already appears to be practicing in full. That's an extremely positive development Taylor, who now returns to action after missing only one preseason contest and appears on track for Saturday's exhibition game against the Giants. His quick recovery also constitutes a tremendous development for the Jets passing game as a whole. In addition to having few other options at tight end other than Taylor, who already appears entrenched atop the depth chart, New York's pass-catching corps has little in the way of playmakers behind Garrett Wilson and appears to anticipate Taylor handing a substantial role as a rookie.