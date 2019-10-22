Darnold completed 11 of 32 passes for 86 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions in Monday night's 33-0 loss to the Patriots. He also was sacked once and lost a fumble.

Darnold was downright spooked by the vaunted Patriots defense, committing a ghastly three turnovers on his first four drives. He then emerged from halftime to immediately throw another interception, and after being forced into a safety on his next drive, Darnold was picked off again on his subsequent series. Although he was missing starters along his offensive line, Darnold constantly panicked under pressure, floating passes without setting his feet. His objectively atrocious outing Monday wiped out the good feeling from his Week 6 return, leaving this Sunday's trip to the Jaguars with a relatively uncertain outlook.