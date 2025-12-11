Smartt (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Smartt appeared to sustain the injury late in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, and he finished that game playing 22 snaps (three on offense, 19 on special teams) while failing to haul in his lone catch. Given his DNP on Wednesday, Smartt faces an uphill battle to be cleared to play this Sunday against the Jaguars. With Mason Taylor (neck) also working through an injury, Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods are the two remaining healthy tight ends on the Jets' active roster for the start of Week 15 prep.