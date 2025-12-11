Smartt (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Smartt entered the league's concussion protocol after sustaining an injury late in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. The tight end's upgrade to limited participation means he is progressing through the league's requirements. The 27-year-old will have just one more practice to pass an independent neurological exam and upgrade to full participation in an attempt to play Sunday against the Jaguars.