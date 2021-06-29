Kroft worked with the No. 1 offense throughout the spring and could supplant Chris Herndon (hamstring) atop the depth chart at tight end, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Kroft had an uneventful two years with the Bills before latching on with the Jets in March, and he's had a strong showing throughout offseason work. Kroft caught 12 of 16 targets for 119 yards and three touchdowns over 10 games in 2020, and he's had trouble staying healthy in the past three seasons. Herndon is the assumed starter entering training camp, but he's endured his own struggles and picked up a hamstring injury during mandatory minicamp. If Kroft can stay healthy he may be able to push for the starting role in training camp.