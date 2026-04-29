Simmons announced Wednesday that he is retiring from football.

Exactly 10 years after he was drafted by Denver in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Simmons announced his retirement. Over eight NFL seasons with the Broncos and one with the Falcons, he recorded 666 tackles and 32 interceptions in 134 games. He was named second-team All Pro four times in five seasons from 2019 to 2023, and he received Pro Bowl honors twice. He currently stands tied for seventh on Denver's list of all-time interception leaders.