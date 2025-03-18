Jackson was waived by the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jackson signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans in late January after spending the majority of the 2024 season on the Giants' practice squad. The wide receiver's tenure in Houston appears to have been short-lived and he'll now look for another opportunity elsewhere ahead of the 2025 campaign. Jackson last appeared in a contest in 2023, failing to log any stats while playing 21 snaps on specials teams over two games with the Titans.