The Rams released Thomas (groin) from IR with an injury settlement Thursday, per the NFL's transaction report.

Thomas suffered a groin injury during preseason play and was subsequently placed on season-ending injured reserve. However, since he was able to reach an injury settlement with Los Angeles, the linebacker could end up playing this season if he can get past his injury and sign with another team. With that said, Thomas hasn't played a regular-season NFL snap since 2024, so he may need to settle for a practice-squad deal.