Vidal reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Vidal was elevated to the Chargers' active roster for Week 4 following Najee Harris' season-ending Achilles injury in Week 3 against the Broncos. Vidal saw the field for seven snaps (two on offense, five on special teams) and was the firm RB3 behind Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins. Vidal did log one kick return for 25 yards and would likely reprise that role were he to be elevated by the Chargers again this season.