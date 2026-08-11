Lions' Brian Branch: Back at practice after TC?

Head coach Brian Campbell told reporters Tuesday that Branch (Achilles) is coming along in his rehab and could return to practice in late August or early September, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Branch continues to recover from a torn Achilles that he suffered in December, which prompted the Lions to place the 2023 second-rounder on the active/PUP list to start training camp. He won't play in any of the Lions' three exhibition games, but depending on how his recovery goes over the next month, Branch could be available for Detroit's regular-season opener against New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 13.