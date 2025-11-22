Lions' D.J. Reed: Questionable for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reed (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Reed was designated for return from injured reserve last week, opening his 21-day practice window. His potential return would be a big boost to the lineup after Terrion Arnold (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game. Amik Robertson and Rock Ya-Sin played virtually every defensive snap at cornerback last Sunday against the Eagles.