Campbell (neck) said Wednesday that he has full movement in his lower body and is making progress with movement in his upper body, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Campbell had to be carted off the field on a spinal board after he took a hit to the head/neck area while making a tackle during Sunday's game versus the Vikings, and he remains in the hospital for evaluation. While updates from him and the Lions have been positive thus far, it still seems likely he'll be facing an extended absence, and barring something extraordinary, he'll at least be out in Week 9 at Miami.