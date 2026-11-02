The Lions announced Monday that "preliminary indications are positive" for Campbell (neck), who continues to rest and recover at a Detroit-area hospital.

Detroit won't share any further information on Campbell's status while evaluations remain ongoing, but head coach Dan Campbell said he met with the linebacker and his family at the hospital following Sunday's 19-15 win over the Vikings and noted that everyone was in good spirits, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. After finishing off a tackle of Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson in the fourth quarter, Campbell remained face down on the turf for several minutes before he was strapped to a spinal board and carted off the field.