Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that the Lions plan to open the 21-day practice window for Rodriguez (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Rodriguez is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn right ACL that he sustained in Week 13 of the 2024 season. However, he would likely stay on the PUP list until he's able to log full practices. Rodriguez's practice participation over the coming week will determine whether the Lions activate him ahead of Sunday's NFC North clash against the Vikings.