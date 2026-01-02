Harper (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.

Harper upgraded to a limited participant in Thursday's practice but will be unable to make the jump to full participation and clear the league's concussion in time for Sunday's divisional showdown. With Jalen Mills likely set to start at free safety for the Lions in Sunday's contest, Harper ends the season with 37 tackles (26 solo) and five passes defensed for one interception through 12 games.