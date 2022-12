Teague was cut from the Steelers' practice squad Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Teague will look for his next opportunity after being let go by the Steelers for the second time this year, still looking to make his NFL debut after wrapping up his collegiate career with Ohio State in 2021. The running back will likely catch on with another team's practice unit in the near future or even return to Pittsburgh at some point.