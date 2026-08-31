The Vikings waived Brosmer on Monday, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Brosmer is the odd-man out in Minnesota, with J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Carson Wentz serving as the depth options at quarterback behind starter Kyler Murray. Brosmer could stay in Minnesota on the practice squad if he clears waivers, though he may opt to take his talents elsewhere. He appeared in seven regular-season games (two starts) for the Vikings in 2025, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 328 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions while turning seven carries into 11 yards.