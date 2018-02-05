Nick Fairley: Cut by Saints on Monday
Fairley (illness) was released by the Saints on Monday, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Fairley's career was put on hold in the summer following the reveal of a heart condition that kept him sidelined for the entirety of the 2017 season. His release likely puts a stamp on his six-year NFL career. Fairley's name may stay in the news, however, as he recently filed a grievance against New Orleans relating to contractual obligations.
More News
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: Uncertain to play again•
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: Excels in first season with Saints•
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: On pace to set career highs•
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: Posts second straight game with two sacks Sunday•
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: 1.5 sacks in Week 3•
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: Signing with Saints•
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....