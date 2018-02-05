Play

Fairley (illness) was released by the Saints on Monday, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Fairley's career was put on hold in the summer following the reveal of a heart condition that kept him sidelined for the entirety of the 2017 season. His release likely puts a stamp on his six-year NFL career. Fairley's name may stay in the news, however, as he recently filed a grievance against New Orleans relating to contractual obligations.

