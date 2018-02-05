Fairley (illness) was released by the Saints on Monday, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Fairley's career was put on hold in the summer following the reveal of a heart condition that kept him sidelined for the entirety of the 2017 season. His release likely puts a stamp on his six-year NFL career. Fairley's name may stay in the news, however, as he recently filed a grievance against New Orleans relating to contractual obligations.