The Packers hosted Brown (chest) for a workout Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Brown spent training camp with the Packers but suffered a collapsed lung during Green Bay's second preseason game against Indianapolis in mid-August. He was waived by the Packers with an injury settlement in early September, but the 25-year-old safety has progressed enough in his recovery to work out for teams. Brown will look to catch on with a team in need of secondary depth and an extra contributor on special teams.