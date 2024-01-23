Sims was targeted six times and caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown over 17 games in the 2023 season.

Sims spent his rookie season in a bit role, but he suited up for all 17 regular-season games and both playoff contests the Packers played, which is not too shabby for an undrafted rookie who was claimed off waivers shortly before the campaign began. It's going to be tough for Sims to move up the depth chart with both players ahead of him also heading into their second seasons, but he will likely head into training camp with a good chance to retain a roster spot.