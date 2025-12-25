Melton was a non-participant in practice Wednesday due to an illness.

Melton first popped up on the injury report Tuesday when he was estimated as a DNP for the Packers' walkthrough. With another DNP designation for the team's first padded practice of the week Wednesday, there may be some concern about Melton's availability for Saturday's matchup against Baltimore. If Melton can't practice in some capacity Thursday, he'll almost certainly get an injury designation for the contest against the Ravens.