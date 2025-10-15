McManus (right quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday.

Instead, McManus was in sweats and sneakers, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, while fill-in placekicker Lucas Havrisik handled those duties to begin Week 7 prep. It's unclear if McManus is trending toward another absence Sunday at Arizona as he tends to the right quad injury that he sustained in last Wednesday's practice, but if he's inactive, Havrisik is decent insurance after connecting on both field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries during the Packers' Week 6 win against the Bengals.