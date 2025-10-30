McManus (right quadriceps) practiced fully Thursday.

This marks McManus' first uncapped practice since he tweaked his right quad during the first practice of Week 6 prep. After missing two games due to the injury, he returned this past Sunday at Pittsburgh and connected on two of four field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries. The Packers now have two healthy placekickers on the active roster in McManus and Lucas Havrisik, but with McManus in the clear, he'll operate as the team's top option Sunday against the Panthers.