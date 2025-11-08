Watson (knee) doesn't have a designation for Monday's game versus the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Even before making his season debut Week 8 following last season's ACL tear from Week 18, Watson has been limited in practice, which extended into Saturday's session, but it won't impact his ability to suit up on game day. As for the rest of Green Bay's receiving corps, Romeo Doubs isn't injured, Malik Heath (hip) doesn't have a designation and all of Matthew Golden (shoulder), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (foot) are listed as questionable. Considering Watson definitely is available, he should be considered one of QB Jordan Love's top pass catchers for Week 10 action.