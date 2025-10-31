Watson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Carolina.

The Packers continue to limit Watson's practice workload even after he caught four passes for 85 yards in his 2025 debut last Sunday at Pittsburgh. He handled a 56 percent snap share and 62 percent route share in that contest, ranking third among Green Bay's WRs in both categories while outproducing both Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden. The early returns look good on Watson getting back to full strength after a late-season ACL tear in 2024.