Packers' Christian Watson: Comes down with illness, questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Ravens, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Watson opened Week 17 prep with back-to-back full listings before Thursday's absence, making him one of five Packers to have logged at least one absence to due illness this week. His status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but even if he's able to suit up, who will be directing Green Bay's offense is up in the air as both Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion) and backup Malik Willis (right shoulder/illness) also are listed as questionable.
