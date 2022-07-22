The Packers placed Watson (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
In the wake of the Davante Adams trade, the Packers were in the market for reinforcements at wide receiver and made a splash on Day 2 of this year's draft, trading up to select Watson in the second round, 34th overall. At 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, Watson combines his length with a 4.36-second 40, giving him similar traits to another offseason departure at the position (Marquez Valdes-Scantling). Before he'll get a chance to build a rapport with Aaron Rodgers in training camp, though, Watson will need to get past his current injury concern.