Watson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson returned from a hamstring injury last week but then suffered a concussion in the first quarter of an eventual loss to the Commanders. He could be a big part of the offense soon enough, especially if he's active for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff while fellow wideout Allen Lazard (questionable - shoulder) doesn't play. The reverse is also possible, of course, and the Packers could wait until Saturday or Sunday to make their decisions.