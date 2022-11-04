Watson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Watson returned from a hamstring injury last week but then suffered a concussion in the first quarter of an eventual loss to the Commanders. He could be a big part of the offense soon enough, especially if he's active for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff while fellow wideout Allen Lazard (questionable - shoulder) doesn't play. The reverse is also possible, of course, and the Packers could wait until Saturday or Sunday to make their decisions.
More News
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Officially limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Misses practice•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Concussed in Buffalo•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Back from two-game absence•
-
Packers' Christian Watson: Questionable for Sunday night•