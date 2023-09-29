Watson (hamstring) brought in two of four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Watson's season debut would have been a total dud had it not been for a one-yard touchdown grab just before the midway point of the third quarter. The speedy second-year wideout was way behind fellow starter Romeo Doubs, who turned 13 targets into a 9-95 line. The 24-year-old was also the intended receiver on Jordan Love's first interception of the night, which came at the Packers' 27-yard line early in the second quarter and led to the Lions' first touchdown. Watson will now have plenty of extra opportunity to continue shaking off rust and build chemistry with Love, as the Packers don't return to action until a Week 6 Monday night road matchup versus the Raiders on Oct. 9 following a Week 5 bye.