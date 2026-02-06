Cooper (ankle) recorded 118 tackles (63 solo), including 0.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 16 regular-season games in 2025.

The linebacker also recorded eight stops (six solo) in Green Bay's wild-card playoff game against Chicago before leaving with an ankle injury. While the injury will be worth monitoring as the offseason progresses, Cooper firmly established himself as a centerpiece of Green Bay's defense in 2025, finishing second on the team in tackles. The 2024 second-round pick should play a big role again in the fall.