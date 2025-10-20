Cooper tallied five total tackles (three solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Cardinals.

Although Cooper's five tackles fell below his usual standards, he broke up a pass intended for Trey McBride that kept the Cardinals out of the end zone early in the second quarter. The second-year linebacker from Texas A&M has now recorded 49 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended over the Packers' first six games this season. He's expected to continue starting alongside Quay Walker to form one of the league's best inside linebacker tandems ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Steelers.