Cooper (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Cooper was able to shed an injury designation for Sunday's game after working through a shoulder issue during Week 18 prep. However, with the Packers locked in as the seventh seed in the NFC, the second-year pro will get an additional week of rest before the wild-card round. With Quay Walker (coach's decision) also inactive, Ty'Ron Hopper and Jamon Dumas-Johnson are poised to see more snaps at linebacker alongside Isaiah McDuffie during Sunday's regular-season finale. Cooper will end the 2025 regular season with 118 tackles (63 solo), including 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 games.