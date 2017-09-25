Packers' Geronimo Allison: Drops 122 yards on Bengals
Allison caught six of eight targets for 122 yards Sunday during the Packers' 27-24 overtime victory over the Bengals.
Tasked with an expanded role in the absence of Randall Cobb (chest), Allison paced the Packers in receiving yardage despite finishing the day third in targets behind Ty Montgomery (12) and Jordy Nelson (9). However, most of his production came on a 72-yard catch in overtime. If Cobb is able to return in Week 4, expect his usage to fall.
